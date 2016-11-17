Take your Decor into the Woods this Thanksgiving

While many would say there’s a fine tradition of football and a strong retail undercurrent to the holiday, Thanksgiving is really all about the food and the company. With modern families coming in all shapes and sizes, it’s not surprising for some to have to attend two or even three feasts in a day. That much turkey can make anyone want to run for the hills. Consider bringing the forest into your home instead for a casual get together with friends. Friendsgiving is not limited by a set day or a predetermined entree. So drop the baster, look up some new recipes and add a dash of quirky fun to your gathering with a few fuzzy critters to boot.
Where to Buy
01. Woodland Garland: Sur la Table, The Shops at Pembroke Gardens; 301 SW 145th Terr., Pembroke Pines; 954.266.3510; surlatable.com
02. Acacia Wedge Server: Crate and Barrel, 358 San Lorenzo Ave., Coral Gables; 305.460.3560; crateandbarrel.com
03. Marshall Stanmore Bluetooth Speaker: CB2; 1661 Jefferson Ave., Miami Beach; 305.672.5155; cb2.com
04. Mini Moscow Mule Shot Glass: Pottery Barn, The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale; 2336 East Sunrise Blvd.; 954.566.2201; potterybarn.com
05. Ravenswood 40th Anniversary Sonoma County Zinfandel: ravenswoodwinery.com
06. Dapper Animal Plates: West Elm, Village at Gulfstream Park; 401 Seabiscuit Trail, Hallandale Beach; 954.457.3363; westelm.com
