Artsy Fashion Curated by Julian Chang

Not only is fashion fun, this season it’s also diverse and creative. You can develop a new look with any of these unique pieces — sure to become collectibles. From a cheeky Fendi backpack by Karl Lagerfeld to a hand-embroidered Balmain linen jacket, this year is all about being different. Designers have one message: More is better. Don’t be wary of over layering or over accessorizing. It is perfectly acceptable to pair texture over prints, print over print or to try new ways to mix and match your most cherished pieces. Fashion is a way to communicate a message or the mood of a moment. Can say, daring?
Where to Buy
01. Fendi Karlito Fur Mohawk Backpack: Neiman Marcus, The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale; 2442 E Sunrise Blvd.; 954.566.6666; neimanmarcus.com
02. Marni Multicolored Runway Top in Dot Macramé: Marni, Miami Design District; 3930 NE 2nd Ave., #100; 305.764.3357; marni.com
03. Balmain Tan Embroidered Linen Jacket: Neiman Marcus, Bal Harbour Shops; 9700 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305.864.0202; balmain.com
04. RK New York Skinny Crocodile Belt: Julian Chang Boutique. The Miami Collection; 7246 Biscayne Blvd.; 786.857.6934; rknewyork.com
05. Petit Pois by Viviana G Geometric Strip Reversible Wrap: Dazzles Boutique; 816 East Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954.525.0500; mypetitpois.com
06. Cartier Juste un Clou Bracelet: Cartier, Miami Design District; 147 NE 39th St.; 305.894.2960; cartier.com
07. Julian Chang Contrast Embroidered Jacket: Julian Chang Boutique. The Miami Collection; 7246 Biscayne Blvd.; 786.857.6934; julianchang.com
08. Sonia Rykiel High-Rise Flared Jeans: Saks Fifth Avenue, Dadeland Mall, 7687 N Kendall Dr., Miami; 305.662.8655; soniarykiel.com
