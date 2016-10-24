Palette Magazine

Artsy Fashion Curated by Julian Chang

By Julian Chang

Not only is fashion fun, this season it’s also diverse and creative. You can develop a new look with any of these unique pieces — sure to become collectibles. From a cheeky Fendi backpack by Karl Lagerfeld to a hand-embroidered Balmain linen jacket, this year is all about being different. Designers have one message: More is better. Don’t be wary of over layering or over accessorizing. It is perfectly acceptable to pair texture over prints, print over print or to try new ways to mix and match your most cherished pieces. Fashion is a way to communicate a message or the mood of a moment. Can say, daring?

01. Fendi Karlito Fur Mohawk Backpack: Neiman Marcus, The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale; 2442 E Sunrise Blvd.; 954.566.6666; neimanmarcus.com

02. Marni Multicolored Runway Top in Dot Macramé: Marni, Miami Design District; 3930 NE 2nd Ave., #100; 305.764.3357; marni.com

03. Balmain Tan Embroidered Linen Jacket: Neiman Marcus, Bal Harbour Shops; 9700 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305.864.0202; balmain.com

04. RK New York Skinny Crocodile Belt: Julian Chang Boutique. The Miami Collection; 7246 Biscayne Blvd.; 786.857.6934; rknewyork.com

05. Petit Pois by Viviana G Geometric Strip Reversible Wrap: Dazzles Boutique; 816 East Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954.525.0500; mypetitpois.com

06. Cartier Juste un Clou Bracelet: Cartier, Miami Design District; 147 NE 39th St.; 305.894.2960; cartier.com

07. Julian Chang Contrast Embroidered Jacket: Julian Chang Boutique. The Miami Collection; 7246 Biscayne Blvd.; 786.857.6934; julianchang.com

08. Sonia Rykiel High-Rise Flared Jeans: Saks Fifth Avenue, Dadeland Mall, 7687 N Kendall Dr., Miami; 305.662.8655; soniarykiel.com

