Artistic Affairs: Letter from our creative director, Ethan Duran

It’s that time of year again. Summer finally released its vice-like grip and we are once again free to explore the world sans air conditioning. This is the season when we all remember why it’s so wonderful to live here and when people from all over the world come to get their piece of bliss. It’s no coincidence that all around South Florida the mood is bright and, well, gay!
We’ve been all over town working hard to bring you the wonderful stories in this issue. And it’s been a blast! We photographed Dmitry Zhitov at The Villa Casa Casuarina. We sampled brews from Pompano down to Islamorada, and found quite a few places worth talking about in the process. We got to experience the love and talent several South Florida artists pour into their work (we are so grateful for their time and vision). And we indulged in some very sweet treats! While doing all this we’ve been looking forward to what’s coming up this fall, when South Florida’s cultural organizations throw open their doors, draw back the curtains and roll out their roster of treats.
The Arsht Center kicks off its 2016-17 Broadway in Miami season with the high-tech magic of The Illusionists. As usual, the six-show line-up features popular productions that are pretty much guaranteed to please a crowd. Dirty Dancing anyone? At the same venue, the Miami Symphony Orchestra will get the ball rolling with Ravel’s Bolero, the Miami City Ballet’s Program One will feature Giselle and the Cleveland Orchestra Miami will offer Gil Shaham playing Barber.
Early in October the Broward Center presents Rent, and follows that with productions of the riotous Avenue Q and inventive Aluminum Show. Between Bianca Del Rio’s Not Today Satan tour and the Magic Men Live Experience, the Parker Playhouse will probably be a few degrees hotter than the rest of Fort Lauderdale come November.
Don’t miss the MiFo LGBT Film Festival’s Fort Lauderdale edition, which starts by taking us back to the 1990s with Strike a Pose, a film about the seven young dancers who joined Madonna on her Blond Ambition World Tour and were featured in the 1991 documentary, Truth or Dare.
This is also the season when we get really artsy. Basel Miami Beach officially starts December 1st, but the galleries and museums will be getting into high gear well before then. If you want to go full immersion, hit Design Miami, the Fridge Fair, Miami Project, NADA Art Fair, PULSE Miami Beach, X CONTEMPORARY, Art Miami, Context, The New Red Dot Miami, Spectrum Miami Art Show or any of the other wonderful exhibition spaces that pop up for the week of creative madness.
While you’re out, don’t forget to tweets us @palettelgbt or drop me a line at ethan@miamiherald.com. We look forward to hearing from you. Be sure to follow us on Instragram and Facebook as well.
Stay Gold,
Ethan Duran
Creative Director
