Celebrate Oktoberfest with Local Brews

The craft beer movement has been in full swing for a few years now, to the point where we’re starting to get down-right spoiled. Even die-hard beer fans have had a difficult time keeping up with all the taproom and brewery openings, so in a nod to the festive month of October we are suggesting three fantastic new spots that might still be new to you. Cheers!
Channeling Abe
Lincoln’s Beard Brewing Company is the newest gem in Miami’s craft beer scene. Located in the Bird Road Arts District, the self-styled neighborhood brewpub stays true to its homebrewing roots by sticking to small format. This can sometimes lead them to running out of their own liquid gold quick, so catch’em if you can. While it may take some time for them to have their own beer on the regular, you can always count on other great local guest taps.
Pints Worth Trying: Go for the Witch King Imperial Stout. As LBBC perfectly put it: “one stout to rule them all.” Like the Witch-king of Angmar this imperial stout has a soul that’s black as night with deep richness, a cold bite of coffee and a dash of caramel. For those who prefer something more aromatic, the P. Swayze IPA is a classic American brew. It conjures memories of languid summers spent sitting by the water, drinking with friends.
Way Down South
Known as the Village of Islands, Islamorada is a place often missed by tourists zipping along the Overseas Highway on their way to Key West.
For sport fishermen or anyone looking for a quintessential Keys experience, Islamorada is an oasis where the cool waters wash stress away. Since 2014, Islamorada Beer Company (IBC) has beckoned drivers and locals to wet their whistles and stay a while. The unmistakeable bright yellow tasting room with a big teal sign is like a lighthouse for thirsty travelers in unfamiliar shores.
Pints Worth Trying: Start with the Sandbar Sunday. The American pale wheat ale is that perfect stand-alone beer, best enjoyed when the days are hot — whether you’re in the sand or on the water. The Islamorada Ale – Island Citrus Ale offers the perfect balance of hops and citrus, and goes hand-in-hand with all sorts of local fare from Cajun, peel-and-eat shrimp to fresh filleted fish.
Local Brew
Having just celebrated its first anniversary, the 26° Brewing Company in Pompano still has that shiny-new-penny feel, increased no doubt by the stainless steel fermentation tanks visible from the main room. The 54-foot-long bar top is backed by a giant window that offers a view to the brewery. As a nod to sports fans, eight HDTVs are spread throughout the taproom, and a tour of the premises is available for beer nerds too.
Pints Worth Trying: The IPA1A is one of the originals, straight from the homebrew days. It’s as smooth as a summer road trip along the coastline, from Fernandina Beach all the way down to Key West. Ziko’s Rage, which won Silver at the 2016 Best Florida Beer Championships in March, is a spirited 8.2 percent Russian imperial stout that’s full-bodied with a mouthful of sweet chocolate and roasted coffee.
