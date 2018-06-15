Arsht Center celebrates LGBTQ pride with free CommuniTea Dance

For more CommuniTea Dance photos on Facebook, click here.
A news release from the Adrienne Arsht Center:
On Sunday, June 10, the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County hosted its second annual CommuniTea Dance in celebration of Pride Month.
The free event honored South Florida’s LGBTQ community with performances by local acts and a special show by Billboard Dance Chart-topping artist Kristine W. CommuniTea Dance featured a “tea dance” led by return hostess and newly crowned 2018 “Ultimate Miami Drag Queen” Tiffany T Fantasia, with DJ sets by DJ Hottpants, Lolo and Adora.
Guests also enjoyed live performances by Pioneer Winter Collective, recent “Best Dancer” winner featured in Miami New Times 2018 Best of Miami issue, along with special acts by Gender Blender Miami drag artists such as Andro Gin, Moda and Jahsyra Pryce.
A highlight from the event included a visit from Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Gongora who surprised the crowd by presenting a Key to the City to Kristine Weitz along with issuing a Proclamation to Tiffany T. Fantasia.
Most importantly, attendees partied with purpose by raising funds benefitting The Alliance for LGBTQ Youth, a local nonprofit organization that serves youth, families and their communities while advocating for equal rights of all youth regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.
