Capacity crowd attends 18th annual LGBTQ Ru'ach Pride Seder

Nearly 200 LGBTQ people and allies on Wednesday filled the Wolfson Auditorium at Temple Israel of Greater Miami on Wednesday for the 18th annual Ru'ach Pride Seder.
"This our Pride Seder’s 18th year Chai celebration," organizers posted on Facebook. "The theme this year is the connection between the LGBTQ communities in South Florida and the LGBTQ communities in Israel."
Quentin Hill of A Wider Bridge, a group that fosters equality for LGBTQ Jews in the United States and in Israel, was guest speaker. Also, transgender Israeli Ofer Erez of Jerusalem Open House, an LGBTQ pride group, sent a video message.
The Seder, patterned after the traditional Passover ritual meal, was organized by husbands Mark Nedlin and Marc Lamb. Entertainment was provided by the Second Avenue Jewish Chorale of Miami.
