LGBTQ group SAVE celebrates 25th anniversary with Champions of Equality reception

SAVE, South Florida's leading LGBTQ rights group held its Champions of Equality Gala 2018 Friday night at Penthouse Riverside Wharf near downtown Miami.
This years' gala, presented by AIDS Healthcare Foundation in honor of SAVE's 25th anniversary, was a sold-out affair attended by hundreds of activists, allies and politicians.
2018 Champions of Equality: Miami Beach Police Chief Daniel J. Oates; and Eric Woolworth, the Miami Heat's president of business operations.
Mark Gilbert, board chair of OUTshine Film Festival, was named 2018 Equality Icon. And longtime LGBTQ activists Lynare Robbins and Victor M. Gimenez received People's Champion of Equality awards after an online public vote.
