Restaurants Bocas House and Bocas Grill were represented in colorful fashion at Sunday’s Gay8 Festival on Calle Ocho in Little Havana. STEVE ROTHAUS srothaus@miamiherald.com

LGBTQ South Florida

Thousands party on Calle Ocho at annual Gay8 LGBTQ festival in Little Havana

By Steve Rothaus

srothaus@miamiherald.com

February 19, 2018 08:52 AM

Thousands of people — LGBTQ and allies; young, old and in-between — on Sunday celebrated Miami’s diverse community at the third annual Gay8 Festival on Calle Ocho in Little Havana.

From the group’s Facebook page: “Gay8 Festival is a free Hispanic, LGBTQ music, food, and art fun fest! Its founders Damian Pardo and Joe Cardona thought of creating one day of fun with music, dance, savory foods and local art that reached out to very different parts of South Florida to celebrate together in a historic part of town facing widespread gentrification - Little Havana.”

For a gallery of photos, visit Steve Rothaus’ LGBTQ South Florida on Facebook, http://hrld.us/2Ht3W7f.

