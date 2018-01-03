Teens stole Abby Wambach’s truck — then drew genitals on it, police say

Caught! The rogue juveniles who snatched Abby Wambach’s car last month.
Naples cops arrested three teens on Dec. 15 in connection with the burglary of a truck belonging to the former soccer star, The Naples Daily News reported.
Their names were initially not released due to their tender age, but NBC2 ratted them out, thanks to a police report identifying the thugs.
We won’t reveal their names but two young men were 15; the other just 14.
Never miss a local story.
Naples Florida: Just wanting to let the kids/idiots who broke into our car this am... you broke into and stole(they joy rode for a few hours between 1:34am-4:30 am) the wrong peoples car!! They stole valuables including a purse and wallet(gift to my wife) and wrote hate speech in Sharpie all over the inside of our car. They were Caucasian (3 of them). One had a hoodie with cargo shorts. The driver had an Ohio State hat on (O on front of hat) of red or black hat. Same guy had grey top, Nike shorts and Nike shoes. Also, they left finger prints on the car door when they left it back with us. We have the little black cars license plate and will find you. This neighborhood has each other’s backs. Neighbors camera got you, you idiots!! If you turn yourself in now, and return the stolen property, and pay for the car damages we won’t press charges. If you don’t, you are going to go to jail. You have 24 hours. If you have any info get in touch. Thanks everyone.
The Olympic gold medalist told her followers on social media what went down, and posted footage from surveillance camera in the garage of the home that belongs to the athlete and her wife, Glennon Melton.
“Neighbors camera got you, you idiots!! If you turn yourself in now, and return the stolen property, and pay for the car damages we won’t press charges,” Wambach wrote on her Dec. 6 Instagram post, the same day the damage was done. “If you don’t, you are going to jail. You have 24 hours.”
Naples Florida: Just wanting to let the kids/idiots who broke into our car this am... you broke… https://t.co/JTi0wsRG4z— Abby Wambach (@AbbyWambach) December 6, 2017
The post informed followers what was taken and what was done: “They stole valuables including a purse and wallet (gift to my wife) and wrote hate speech in Sharpie all over the inside of our car. They were Caucasian (3 of them). One had a hoodie with cargo shorts. The driver had an Ohio State hat on (O on front of hat) of red or black hat. Same guy had gray top, Nike shorts and Nike shoes. Also, they left finger prints on the car door when they left it back with us.”
According to the police report, the video shows two hooded kids approaching Wambach’s F-150 Ford vehicle in the wee hours of Dec. 6. One enters the truck and steals a purse; the kids leave in a third vehicle, but return after apparently finding the soccer great’s truck’s keys in the stolen purse, and take off in it.
The sneaky crew returns around three hours later and park the truck back in its place.
As for what was done with the permanent marker: Police say they drew a penis; it is unclear where exactly on the car the phallus was drawn.
The charges include two counts of felony grand theft, one count of felony burglary, and one count of felony criminal mischief.
Comments