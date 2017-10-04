Roberto Koltun rkoltun@miamiherald.com
If you’re scared and LGBTQ, you now have safe spaces in a new Miami police program

By Miami Herald Staff

October 04, 2017 7:48 PM

Miami police leaders introduced a plan Wednesday to create safe places for members of the LGBTQ community who believe they're in trouble.

The city created rainbow-colored stickers that business owners can place on doors or windows in front of stores so anyone in trouble knows where they can find help safety, quickly.

Miami police have dubbed the program the MPD Safe Place Initiative.

Police said the store owners will be trained in how to contact police. Miami police also said that no one in the city has been charged with a hate crime in over two decades.

The program is modeled after the Seattle Police Department’s Safe Place program.

