Controversial conservative drag diva Elaine Lancaster gone from brunch gig

After conservative drag diva Elaine Lancaster posted on social media new comments that further inflamed South Florida’s LGBTQ community, Drag Bunch at Señor Frogs erased her from its Sunday line-up, replacing Lancaster’s image with another star female impersonator, Tiffany Fantasia.
“I got the message: ‘Do you want to do it or not? And I said, ‘OK,’” Henry Williams — AKA Tiffany Fantasia — told the Miami Herald Monday night, just after a third Señor Frogs drag star, Adora, broke the recasting news on Facebook. “To my knowledge, it means Elaine is no longer in the show.”
Adora —real name Danilo De La Torre — confirmed that Tiffany Fantasia is the new Señor Frogs emcee.
“I guess [brunch promoter Brandon Voss] is over Elaine and all her junk stuff and all the negative things she is getting from people. It’s too bad, really, that it has to come to this. People have the right to support whoever they want to,” Adora said. “But she loved the attention no matter what and she’s paying the price.”
Lancaster says she wasn’t fired, that she quit — and besides, she doesn’t need the money, anyway.
“I quit Brandon yesterday, Sunday. I can come back anytime I want to come back. There’s a lot of hate that’s been generated for him and is making him uncomfortable,” she said. “I just got my inheritance. My mother is still alive, but I got it anyway. So I don’t have to work another day if I don’t want to.”
Not only that, Lancaster says she’s got a better gig: Traveling around the world with conservative gay author and provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos.
“It’s a free-speech rally promoting Milo’s free-speech book. It’s going to be a love fest. I’m going to tell my story, how I came into doing drag,” said Lancaster, known off-stage as James Davis. “First we’re going to Orlando on Friday. The next one is in Australia. International destinations. The tour hasn’t been laid out yet.”
Last month, a student group at University of California at Berkeley canceled the tour’s original kick-off date during a college “Free Speech Week.” Too much pressure from the university officials, the conservative students said.
Lancaster is a former “Real Housewives of Miami” co-star who once presided over White Party, Miami Beach Gay Pride and countless other social events as one of South Florida’s most recognized drag performers. She has been photographed at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach and with first lady Melania Trump on the set of “Celebrity Apprentice.”
Everything fell apart though, when Lancaster took to social media and suddenly became better known for her support of Trump than for South Florida’s myriad LGBTQ events.
LGBTQ activists, many former friends, derided Lancaster on social media for her conservative positions. The hysterics reached a crescendo in July when Davis (dressed as himself) joined a CNN panel and told viewers that his decades-long career had been “blackballed” for openly supporting the nation’s 45th president.
Part two @CNN voters panel just got shit. #truth https://t.co/A6ujx9ZGnq— Elaine Lancaster (@elainelancaster) July 17, 2017
“I come from a community that touts that we are so inclusive, we are so embracing of what’s different, all we ask for is tolerance and equality,” Davis told the Miami Herald after the CNN interview. “I make a living as a female impersonator in the state of Florida. I have hosted all the major events — White Party for 19 years. When I came out as a supporter of Trump, I was blackballed instantly. They got online campaigns. I was thrown off the [White Party] committee. I couldn’t be the emcee anymore. I got death threats. I have lawsuits pending against people. Oh, it’s horrible.”
Throughout the summer though, Lancaster continued to preside over the $20 Señor Frogs Sunday brunch, in an historic building at 1450 Collins Ave. that was once Hoffman’s Cafeteria and later gay nightclub Warsaw Ballroom.
But it all blew up again last weekend, when Lancaster wrote two social media posts that enraged South Florida liberals.
On Saturday, she posted on Facebook that San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz would be “lucky to get a job at Amigos discount stores,” because of her well-publicized feud with Trump during the Puerto Rico hurricane disaster recovery.
The same day, Lancaster posted to Twitter a story linking Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign chairman John Podesta, along with a “bombshell” by Wikileaks founder Julian Assange that Zuckerberg and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg “colluded” with Clinton’s campaign.
Lancaster published her tweet with the hashtags “JewishCollusion” and “FacebookFraudsters.”
The controversial drag queen makes no apologies and says she’s happy not to be working in South Florida’s LGBTQ clubs right now.
“I would rather sit in a room with 10 people than sit in a room with these people,” Lancaster said. “Everything the far left says they are has a string attached. If you don’t get in lock step, we’re going to destroy you. We’re going to get you fired from your job. We’re going to look up your friends on social media and destroy them.”
And she wishes her friend Tiffany Fantasia the best at Señor Frogs.
“I have nothing against Tiffany,” Lancaster said. “She’s not as articulate as I am. She’s not as intelligent as I am on the microphone. But she still has a little bit of charisma.”
