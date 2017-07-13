Gianni Versace's murder shocked South Florida and the world

The murder of the Italian fashion icon Gianni Versace outside his Miami Beach mansion in 1997 triggered a nine-day manhunt that riveted South Florida and the world.
Edited by Justin Azpiazu
Special house project for slain Miami-Dade police officer's son

Broward County

Special house project for slain Miami-Dade police officer's son

Austin Haworth was 13 when his mother, Amanda Haworth, a Miami-Dade police officer, and her partner, Roger Castillo, were killed delivering an arrest warrant to a career criminal in Liberty City. For the next five years Austin was brought up in his Southwest Ranches home by Haworth's former partner Jeri Mitchell and his grandparents. Now, as Austin gets ready to depart for college on a baseball scholarship, a group of private businesses got together and built the family an addition to the Broward home that will be waiting for Austin when he returns on vacations and after he graduates. Tuesday, Miami-Dade police and about a dozen private groups were honored at the home as part of Austin's send-off. Video by Emily Michot / Miami Herald staff

Supreme Court ruling on gay marriage explained

LGBTQ South Florida

Supreme Court ruling on gay marriage explained

Miami Herald LGBT issues reporter Steve Rothaus explains the impact of the 5-4 Supreme Court decision on gay marriage. Follow @steverothaus on Twitter and see find all the Miami Herald's coverage here: http://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/community/gay-south-florida/