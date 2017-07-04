Final Drag Brunch at the Palace

Austin Haworth was 13 when his mother, Amanda Haworth, a Miami-Dade police officer, and her partner, Roger Castillo, were killed delivering an arrest warrant to a career criminal in Liberty City. For the next five years Austin was brought up in his Southwest Ranches home by Haworth's former partner Jeri Mitchell and his grandparents. Now, as Austin gets ready to depart for college on a baseball scholarship, a group of private businesses got together and built the family an addition to the Broward home that will be waiting for Austin when he returns on vacations and after he graduates. Tuesday, Miami-Dade police and about a dozen private groups were honored at the home as part of Austin's send-off. Video by Emily Michot / Miami Herald staff