More Videos

Why was ‘Juicy’ murdered? Family of transgender woman asks for help 1:52

Why was ‘Juicy’ murdered? Family of transgender woman asks for help

Pause
Meet Brandon McReynolds, a transgender man 2:05

Meet Brandon McReynolds, a transgender man

Bank robber shot and killed after police chase 1:34

Bank robber shot and killed after police chase

Coast Guard crews deliver medical supplies in Puerto Rico 1:26

Coast Guard crews deliver medical supplies in Puerto Rico

Farm Share helping to feed those still hungry after Irma 1:18

Farm Share helping to feed those still hungry after Irma

Why do we still need courtroom sketch artists? 2:04

Why do we still need courtroom sketch artists?

Aventura police charge woman with animal cruelty 0:44

Aventura police charge woman with animal cruelty

UM defensive coordinator Manny Diaz talks FSU and tropical storm 3:07

UM defensive coordinator Manny Diaz talks FSU and tropical storm

Miami mayor makes case for infrastructure improvements to protect from King Tide flooding 1:34

Miami mayor makes case for infrastructure improvements to protect from King Tide flooding

One Day with President: 24 hrs with Bolivia's Evo Morales 26:44

One Day with President: 24 hrs with Bolivia's Evo Morales

  • Final Drag Brunch at the Palace

    The final day of the Drag Brunch at The Palace on Ocean Drive was held on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. The wildly popular event was the last before the venue shutters due to rising rent costs.

Final Drag Brunch at the Palace

The final day of the Drag Brunch at The Palace on Ocean Drive was held on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. The wildly popular event was the last before the venue shutters due to rising rent costs.
Pedro Portal The Miami Herald
Special house project for slain Miami-Dade police officer's son

Broward County

Special house project for slain Miami-Dade police officer's son

Austin Haworth was 13 when his mother, Amanda Haworth, a Miami-Dade police officer, and her partner, Roger Castillo, were killed delivering an arrest warrant to a career criminal in Liberty City. For the next five years Austin was brought up in his Southwest Ranches home by Haworth's former partner Jeri Mitchell and his grandparents. Now, as Austin gets ready to depart for college on a baseball scholarship, a group of private businesses got together and built the family an addition to the Broward home that will be waiting for Austin when he returns on vacations and after he graduates. Tuesday, Miami-Dade police and about a dozen private groups were honored at the home as part of Austin's send-off. Video by Emily Michot / Miami Herald staff

Supreme Court ruling on gay marriage explained

LGBTQ South Florida

Supreme Court ruling on gay marriage explained

Miami Herald LGBT issues reporter Steve Rothaus explains the impact of the 5-4 Supreme Court decision on gay marriage. Follow @steverothaus on Twitter and see find all the Miami Herald's coverage here: http://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/community/gay-south-florida/

Bank robber shot and killed after police chase

Crime

Bank robber shot and killed after police chase

An attempt to serve a warrant for a bank robbery ended in a fatal shooting in the Miami River Friday morning, after the armed suspect led police on a two-hour chase involving two carjackings before jumping in the water and refusing to surrender to police, authorities said.

Farm Share helping to feed those still hungry after Irma

Hurricane

Farm Share helping to feed those still hungry after Irma

Nearly a month after Hurricane Irma Farm Share continues to distribute hundreds of pounds of fresh fruits and veggies to families in South Dade and the Florida Keys. They have partnered with the U.S. Attorney's Office and the State Attorney's Office to give out the food and connect people with other services. On Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, they were at Goulds Park Recreation Center giving food to over 500 families.