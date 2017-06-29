Miami Beach lost $200K in World OutGames debacle; now city is rethinking large grants

1:52 Why was ‘Juicy’ murdered? Family of transgender woman asks for help Pause

1:38 Keys residents concerned with housing after Hurricane Irma leaves them homeless

1:08 Customs and Border Crew rescues Puerto Rican family who wrote HELP on roof

2:51 Coast Guard helps distribute water, supplies in Puerto Rico

3:02 Dee Gordon talks about becoming 9th player in MLB history with 200 hits and 60 stolen bases

0:39 Orcas nearly capsizes family on a Jet Ski

1:31 Braxton Berrios comes home and leaves with a win

0:56 3,800 arrested in massive gang sweep across U.S. and central America

1:31 'We are working. Not the government; we are.' Puerto Rico cleans up after Hurricane Maria