Lincoln Road landmarks will be lit with rainbow colors to mark Miami Beach Gay Pride

Two prominent landmarks that bookend Lincoln Road will be lit with rainbow colors throughout Miami Beach Gay Pride, which runs April 7-9.
At 8 p.m. April 6, the lights will illuminate the facades of the famed parking garage at 1111 Lincoln Rd. and the 13-floor office tower at the intersection with Washington Avenue, which is known for its flashing display at the top of the building showing the time and temperature.
The lighting will pay tribute to the victims of the the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando, where on June 12, 2016, a gunman killed 49 LGBTQ people and allies, the majority of them Hispanic. The attack is the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.
Mario Pérez, a survivor, will flip the switch at Lincoln Road and Pennsylvania Avenue on April 6 to light the facades.
The rainbow lights will shine in a show of pride and support for those affected by the Pulse tragedy and the entire LGBTQ community. The display will be in the heart of South Beach, a longtime bedrock of South Florida’s LGBTQ community.
The event is sponsored by the business district that organizes merchants on Lincoln Road.
The Lincoln Road lighting joins other buildings in the area that will be illuminated with pride lights and raise rainbow flags. The Freedom Tower, AmericanAirlines Arena and Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts will also participate.
At 6 p.m. April 3, Miami Beach city officials will raise the rainbow flag at City Hall. A daylong festival on Ocean Drive will begin at noon April 8. DJs, food vendors and community booths will set up between 11th and 14th streets. The annual Miami Beach Gay Pride parade and festival will be April 9.
