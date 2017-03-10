LGBTQ rights group Unity Coalition partners to offer beauty school scholarships

Hispanic LGBTQ rights group Unity Coalition, which already offers the Anita Priest Memorial Scholarship for art, design and education, has announced a new fund for aspiring beauty school students.
“With the common goals of leadership & empowering the LGBT community, Unity Coalition | Coalición Unida (UC|CU) is proud to announce a community partnership with Beauty Schools of America (BSA) and the Palm Beach Academy of Health and Beauty (PBAHB),” according to a news release issued Friday. “Full scholarships, valued at over $16,000 each, will be awarded for cosmetology degrees at BSA and PBAHB, offering career focused institutional grants directed to individuals selected by UC|CU to participate through this partnership.”
Scholarships will be offered in these specialties: massage therapy (754 hours), barber (1,200 hours), spa therapy (1,054 hours), full specialist with salon management (900 hours), comprehensive facial and makeup (900 hours), electrolysis and laser technician (650 hours), medical esthetician (750 hours), skin and makeup artist specialist (600 hours).
“We are thrilled to partner with the UC|CU on this program,” said Maritza Bedoya, chief operating officer of Beauty Schools of America & Palm Beach Academy of Health and Beauty. “The goals of BSA are to empower, educate and give opportunities to the LGBT community ... and to make the world a bit more beautiful.”
Applications are available at www.unitycoalition.org/Scholarship.
Unity Coalition President Herb Sosa described the partnership with BSA and PBAHB as “exactly the type of projects we enjoy the most — empowering our LGBT community though education, leadership & opportunities.”
Unity Coalition’s work in South Florida is completely funded by events, private donations and grants, Sosa said.
“We are 100 percent staffed and managed by volunteers. Everything that comes in, goes right back out for programming, community building, leading and assisting our LGBTQ community.”
Scholarship eligibility
Scholarships applications will be reviewed by Unity Coalition|Coalicion Unida (UC|CU), and awardees will be selected by UC|CU based on merit & qualifications.
Qualified individuals who meet the admissions criteria, as stated in the BSA official catalog and chosen by UC|CU, will be interviewed by the admissions department at BSA to finalize enrollment process into the fields of choice.
Candidates must:
▪ Provide BSA with the High School Diploma or GED. (Foreign credentials accepted as long as they are accompanied by an evaluation and such indicates that it is equivalent to a high school diploma in the U.S.).
▪ Graduate within the normal time frame according to the schedule chosen and as stated in the enrollment agreement
▪ Follow all school policies and procedures as stated in the BSA catalog.
The school catalog is available at www.bsa.edu.
