Winter Party Festival’s Beach Party takes over Lummus Park

Hundreds of people flocked to Miami Beach Sunday for the largest, most popular Winter Party event — the Beach Party.
The is part of the annual week long festival, which ends Monday with a finale party at Score, 1437 Washing ton Ave.
The festival, founded in 1994, is jam-packed with dance and social events to raise funds for the LGBTQ community.
The seven-hour beach party, held at Lummus Park, featured ROSABEL (DJs Ralphi Rosario and Abel Aguilera).
For more information visit www.winterparty.com.
