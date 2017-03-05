LGBTQ South Florida

March 5, 2017 8:16 PM

Winter Party Festival’s Beach Party takes over Lummus Park

Miami Herald Staff

Hundreds of people flocked to Miami Beach Sunday for the largest, most popular Winter Party event — the Beach Party.

The is part of the annual week long festival, which ends Monday with a finale party at Score, 1437 Washing ton Ave.

The festival, founded in 1994, is jam-packed with dance and social events to raise funds for the LGBTQ community.

The seven-hour beach party, held at Lummus Park, featured ROSABEL (DJs Ralphi Rosario and Abel Aguilera).

For more information visit www.winterparty.com.

