Still acting up: Writer, LGBTQ activist Larry Kramer to make Broward appearances

4:22 Vibraphonist Gary Burton: 'A gay guy who happens to be a jazz musician' Pause

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation at Trump speech

3:40 Cancer survivor talks about life before Obamacare

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game

1:42 Welcome to the Panthers, Thomas Vanek

2:58 Miami police officer defiant in questioning

0:48 Man snatches woman's phone on bus and runs off

1:50 States Take Tougher Stance on Protests

3:11 White House responds to father of slain Navy Seal