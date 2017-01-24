LGBTQ Log Cabin Republicans of Miami ‘celebrating’ new Donald Trump administration

A week before the November general election, the LGBTQ Log Cabin Republicans of Miami club broke with its national organization and endorsed GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump.
“We were ready to risk everything and go our separate way to support our most supportive Republican presidential candidate for the LGBT community,” Miami chapter President Vincent Foster told the Miami Herald, after the national organization declined to endorse Trump, stating he “surrounded himself with senior advisors with a record of opposing LGBT equality.”
Now Trump is president and the Miami Log Cabin club is “celebrating” his new administration.
“Miami LCR, one of the most active Log Cabin Republican chapters, was one of the first LGBT organizations to endorse Trump during the presidential election,” according to a club news release. “Miami LCR members have been discussing recent protests in Miami and across the country and ways the group can work with the administration to advance solutions for the critical problems LGBT Americans face.”
In the news release, Foster said that “as a Black American, I look back at the civil rights movement and the million-man march as pinnacles for the exercise of First Amendment rights against the plight of discrimination. The current liberal and progressive movements, fueled by the media, are doing nothing to advance rights or to express their views. Their goal is destruction and division. Americans should pride themselves on a peaceful transfer of power from one party to the next.”
Foster continued:
“The LGBT community is not monolithic. LGBT issues are not limited to workplace non-discrimination policies but includes economic opportunity, prosperity and security. Safety from radical Islamic jihadists, especially in the aftermath of Orlando, is another key concern. Gun rights, are gay rights, we deserve the right to self-defense. We will be better off under Trump than we’ve ever been under any former president. We have many reasons to celebrate.”
Chapter Vice President Matthew Thomas Oberly said in the news release that the nation must “unite behind” Trump.
“President Trump has pledged to be the President for all people. We must put behind us the division in America and prioritize putting America first,” Oberly said. “Let’s unite behind our President with the common goal of making America great again for all people, including the LGBT community.”
