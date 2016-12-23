UFC champ Amanda Nunes to defend her title Friday against Ronda Rousey

Ultimate Fighting Championship bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes (13-4) is the queen of the octagon, but she wants to become a champion outside the cage.
Nunes — the first Brazilian female and out lesbian mixed-martial artist to hold a title in the UFC — trains in South Florida. She will defend her title for the first time when she meets the popular Ronda Rousey (12-1), who is making her return after losing her title in November 2015, on the UFC 207 fight card airing Friday on pay-per-view.
Nunes defeated former champion Miesha Tate at UFC 200 in Las Vegas back in July.
Although she puts in the work to hoist the gold, she said she wouldn’t mind becoming a face of the LGBTQ community.
“My life has been great,” she said in a phone interview. “I want to share my life with my girlfriend. I want to help people. If people look at me like the face of the LGBTQ community than that would be great. I am here to help. I don’t only want to be a champion, but I also want to be a person who does good things.”
Nunes’ girlfriend is fellow UFC fighter Nina Ansaroff, originally of Weston. Both train in American Top Team in Coconut Creek. Most recently, her efforts have been recognized by the city of Los Angeles, which presented her with the Equality Visibility Award.
The champion is already looking at family life.
“I want to have a baby,” she said. “I might have a couple of more fights myself and start a family myself.”
So far, she hasn’t walked out to the octagon with the LGBTQ rainbow flag, but wouldn’t rule it out.
“I haven’t walked out with the colors but if people ask me to it, I’ll do it,” the Brazilian said.
As for her title defense against Rousey, who appeared in the movie “Furious 7,” part of “The Fast and the Furious” franchise, Nunes said she is expecting a tough opponent.
Nunes said it’s a dream come true to fight a woman who has put women’s mixed-marital arts on the map. Rousey was the first woman alongside Liz Carmouche to main event a UFC pay-per-view. Her return has been hyped by the UFC.
“She knows she has to be ready,” Nunes said. “She knows that the promos have been about her. She is a smart girl. She knows this is a great fight because the fans want to see her back. I think she’s ready.”
