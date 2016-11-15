Six HIV/AIDS activists from South Florida are named to 2016 annual POZ 100 list

Focusing on the South, POZ magazine has announced its 2016 annual POZ 100 list and six of the honorees are well-known Miami-Dade and Broward HIV/AIDS activists:
▪ Angel Camacho of Borinquen Medical Center in Miami-Dade County
▪ Stephen Fallon of Latinos Salud in Broward and Miami-Dade counties
▪ David Fawcett of South Florida Center of Counseling in Broward County
▪ Trans/HIV activist Arianna Lint of Wilton Manors
▪ Gay/HIV activist Michael Emanuel Rajner of Wilton Manors
▪ Ken Rapkin of the Campbell Foundation for AIDS research in Fort Lauderdale
“In this presidential election year, our choice of a POZ 100 theme was clear,” Oriol Gutierrez, POZ’s editor-in-chief, said in a news release. “We can’t end the U.S. HIV/AIDS epidemic without addressing the impact of the virus in the South, so we wanted this year’s list to spotlight the efforts of those who are already leading the way.”
Gutierrez said the honorees on this year’s POZ 100 list are “as diverse as the groups affected by HIV in the South.”
“From advocates to educators to clinicians dealing with overwhelming levels of stereotyping, stigma and lack of resources, our POZ 100 honorees are in the trenches battling the epidemic in ways many of their counterparts in the rest of the country are not,” he said. “As always, so many of the POZ 100 are living with HIV and telling their stories to urge people to get tested and help those with HIV overcome the fear, stigma and stereotypes they face. We hope this issue of POZ moves that conversation forward.”
Lint, a Peruvian-born trans woman with HIV, posted on Facebook her delight in being part of the POZ 100:
“So honored and congrats to my all folks selected this Year, specially to my Floridians folks and my Trans Sister!!!! Yes we can ....,” she wrote. “Thanks so Much for this... Gracias.”
