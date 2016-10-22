Trump ‘surrounded’ by anti-LGBT advisors, so Log Cabin Republicans won’t endorse him

Log Cabin Republicans, the nation’s best-known LGBT group affiliated with the GOP, on Saturday announced it would not endorse Donald Trump for president — not because of Trump himself, but because he “surrounded himself with senior advisors with a record of opposing LGBT equality.”
“Trust, but verify,” Log Cabin Republicans said in a statement, quoting GOP hero President Ronald Reagan.
“Mr. Trump is perhaps the most pro-LGBT presidential nominee in the history of the Republican Party,” the statement reads. “His unprecedented overtures to the “LGBTQ community”—a first for any major-party candidate in our nation’s history—are worthy of praise, and should serve as a clarion call to the GOP that the days of needing to toe an anti-LGBT line are now a thing of the past.”
Then the LGBT Republican group lowers the boom:
“But Log Cabin Republicans have long emphasized that we are not a single-issue organization, nor are our members single-issue voters. Even if we were, rhetoric alone regarding LGBT issues does not equate to doctrine. As Mr. Trump spoke positively about the LGBT community in the United States, he concurrently surrounded himself with senior advisors with a record of opposing LGBT equality, and committed himself to supporting legislation such as the so-called “First Amendment Defense Act” that Log Cabin Republicans opposes.”
The group, which says it will spend the rest of the 2016 election cycle supporting other GOP House and Senate candidates, maintains that should Trump be elected president, it “welcomes the opportunity to work with his administration to ensure the advances in LGBT freedom we have fought for and secured will continue.
“Until and unless that happens, our trust would be misplaced.”
Comments