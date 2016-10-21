LGBTQ group Human Rights Campaign (HRC) releases video supporting Hillary Rodham Clinton (HRC)

Seventeen days before the Nov. 8 election, HRC has made another strong campaign pitch for HRC.
“Today, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) civil rights organization, released a new video ad featuring Hillary Clinton’s historic commitment to fighting for full LGBTQ equality,” according to a news release Friday morning from Washington, D.C.,-based Human Rights Campaign.
The video is titled “Hillary Clinton: Equality Is About Changing Hearts And Minds.”
The news release continues:
“Time and again Hillary Clinton has demonstrated through her words and actions that she is committed to fighting for full LGBTQ equality,” said HRC President Chad Griffin. “All of the progress we’ve achieved is at stake in this election. While Donald Trump continues his hate-filled campaign and threatens to drag us backwards, Hillary Clinton will fight to break down the walls of discrimination that still hold us back. It’s crucially important that pro-equality Americans turn out and vote for Hillary Clinton as the next President of the United States.”
Human Rights Campaign has a section on its website dedicated to endorsement of Clinton’s candidacy. “She has stood with us, and now it’s our turn. Her fight is our fight.”
Comments