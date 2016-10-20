LGBTQ students at UM Thursday to celebrate anti-bullying Spirit Day by going purple

Thursday is Spirit Day, GLAAD’s day to “take a stand against bullying,” and it is being celebrated across the U.S., including at University of Miami.
“Take a stand against the bullying of LGBTQ+ youth by wearing purple with us on Thursday, October 20, 2016 in honor of Spirit Day! Wear purple and post a picture using the hashtag #spiritdayUM to be featured on our social media and to show your support!” UM’s LGBTQ Student Center has posted on Facebook.
Spirit Day began in 2010.
“Following a string of high-profile suicide deaths of gay teens in 2010, GLAAD worked to involve millions of teachers, workplaces, celebrities, media outlets and students in going purple on social media or wearing purple, a color that symbolizes spirit on the rainbow flag,” GLAAD posts on its website.
“Spirit Day now occurs every year on the third Thursday in October, during National Bullying Prevention Month, and has become the most visible day of support for LGBTQ youth.”
Spirit Day supporters include Kellogg’s cereals, which Thursday morning issued this statement:
“At Kellogg, we firmly believe in equality and inclusion in the workplace, marketplace and communities. We have long been allies and supporters of LGBTQ employees, their families and the community,” says Mark King, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Office at Kellogg Company.
Other partners with GLAAD include Target and Wells Fargo.
