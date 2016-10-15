LGBTQ group SAVE’s annual Halloween fundraiser Oct. 28 at Magic City Casino

SAVE’s 22nd annual Halloween costume fundraiser will be 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, at Magic City Casino in Miami.
Dubbed “Disco de los Muertos,” the party will feature a costume contest with winnings of more than $1,000 in cash and prizes. Drag performances by Tiffany Fantasia, Athena Dion, Latrice Royale, T.Lo Ivy, and Missy Meyakie LePaige will also be featured.
From SAVE's Halloween 22 website:
The spookiest and sexiest ghouls and ghosts in all of South Florida meet on the dancefloor to benefit LGBTQ equality at Magic City Casino on Friday, October 28, 2016 at 9PM for SAVE Halloween 22: DISCO de los Muertos.
SAVE invites guests to dance the night away with several hundred of South Florida's scariest and sexiest undead disco divas -- with flowing cocktails by Bacardí and Grey Goose for VIPs, mesmerizing beats, and drag performances by Tiffany Fantasia, Athena Dion, Latrice Royale, T.Lo Ivy, and Missy Meyakie LePaige.
As always, SAVE is proud to host the best killer Costume Contest at the best Halloween party in South Florida. This year, we are excited to offer over $1,000 in cash and prizes to the winners of our contest -- prize packages TBA soon!
For the hardest of partiers, DJ Alex Ramos, DJ Sushiman, and DJ Bill James are scheduled to serve nonstop undead disco inferno, throwbacks and electronic dance beats until 3AM!
Tickets will be sold at the door for $150 GA / $200 VIP. Prices for drink tickets at cash bars will range from $4-$8 and will only be available for purchase at the event.
Self-parking is free. Valet parking will be available for $5.
