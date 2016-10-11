National Coming Out Day celebrated by HRC with new LGBTQ celebrity video

Tuesday is National Coming Out Day, an annual event that began 29 years ago, a year after 200,000 people participated in the the 1987 March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights.
To celebrate, Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation’s largest LGBTQ activist group, has released a three-minute video featuring “a few of the standout coming out moments in pop culture in the last year including inspiring words from Trey Pearson, Alexis G. Zall, Shawn Balentine, Amandla Sternberg, Gus Kenworthy, Nyle DiMarco, Elena Delle Donne, Rebecca Sugar, Lilly Wachowski, Michael Angelakos, Holland Taylor, Colton Haynes, Mara Wilson, Keke Palmer, and Brendan Jordan.”
“Coming out -- whether as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, or as an ally -- is incredibly important in our fight to advance LGBTQ equality,” said Mary Beth Maxwell, HRC Senior Vice President for Programs, Research, and Training in a news release Tuesday. “Research proves that when people know someone who is LGBTQ, they are far more likely to support equality. It takes bravery and courage to come out, and by speaking up and sharing our stories, we are helping to make the world a better place by changing hearts and minds.”
HRC online resources
- A Resource Guide to Coming Out
- A Resource Guide to Coming Out as Bisexual
- Transgender Visibility Guide: A Guide to Being You
- A Resource Guide to Coming Out for African Americans
- Religion and Coming Out Issues for African Americans
- Coming Out Issues for Asian Pacific Americans
- Family and Coming Out Issues for Asian Pacific Americans
- Religion and Coming Out Issues for Asian Pacific Americans
- Coming Out Issues for Latinas and Latinos
- Family and Coming Out Issues for Latinas and Latinos
- Language and Coming Out Issues for Latinas and Latinos
- Guía de Recursos Para Salir Del Clóset
- Religion and Coming Out Issues for Latinas and Latinos
- Coming Out to Your Doctor
- Coming Out at Work
- Coming Out at Work as Transgender
- Coming Out as a Straight Supporter
- Find other coming out guides and resources
