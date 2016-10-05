Hurricane forces National LGBTQ Task Force to postpone its Gala-Miami until Nov. 12

As Hurricane Matthew approached South Florida on Wednesday afternoon, the National LGBTQ Task Force postponed its 20th annual Gala-Miami dinner until Nov. 12.
“The must-attend event was scheduled to take place Saturday, Oct. 8,” Task Force spokesman Jorge Amaro said in a news release.
The Task Force in April announced that Miami Herald journalist Steve Rothaus will receive the 2016 Eddy McIntyre Community Service Award in recognition of his reporting on issues and news affecting the LGBTQ community. Rothaus, a Herald reporter and editor since 1985, has covered LGBTQ issues since 1997.
“The annual gala honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the efforts to expand basic rights and protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) people,” Amaro said. “Funds raised from the gala and the Winter Party Festival aid organizations that help LGBTQ people in South Florida and the work across the nation of the National LGBTQ Task Force.”
For more information about the dinner, visit http://thetaskforcegala.org/.
