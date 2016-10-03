Doris Day’s ‘Love Me or Leave Me’ on Blu-ray in high definition

Movie and recording star Doris Day, best remembered for dozens of frivolous 20th century musicals and comedies, performed her two greatest dramatic roles in the mid 1950s: opposite James Stewart in Alfred Hitchcock’s remake of “The Man Who Knew Too Much”; and Oscar-nominated James Cagney in “Love Me or Leave Me,” a biopic of 1920s torch singer Ruth Etting and her boyfriend/mentor, Chicago gangster Martin Snyder.
The 1956 Hitchcock film has long been available on Blu-ray. Now comes “Love Me or Leave Me,” a glossy 1955 M-G-M musical filmed in CinemaScope and multichannel sound (Warner Archive, $22).
“Love Me or Leave Me,” a fictionalized version of Etting’s life, was quite daring for its time: Day smokes and drinks throughout the film; and Etting (unhappily) marries Snyder after he rapes her in a hotel room.
Day sings 15 songs in “Love Me or Leave Me,” including Etting standards “Ten Cents a Dance” and “Shaking The Blues Away.” The Blu-ray carries over two actual Etting short subjects that appeared in earlier home video versions of “Love Me or Leave Me.”
Comments