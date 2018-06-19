Coast Guard busts Keys fishing vessel with shark fins

A Coast Guard crew from Station Islamorada stopped a commercial fishing vessel in the Upper Keys on Tuesday morning with 11 shark fins.
Federal law has prohibited the practice of shark finning — where the fin is cut off the shark and the rest of the body discarded — since 2000.
The vessel was stopped near South Sound Creek, which is near John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in Key Largo, said Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Murray.
The National Marine Fisheries Service, part of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, has taken over the investigation into the case.
