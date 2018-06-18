Senior citizen was selling weed at the sunset hotspot in Key West, cops say

A senior citizen is accused of selling marijuana at Key West's Mallory Square, the famous spot for catching sunsets.
Robert Bruce Decker, 72, of Summerland Key, Florida, was charged with felony marijuana possession with intent to sell. He was arrested on June 15 at 400 Wall St. in Key West.
Police received an anonymous tip that Decker was selling weed at Mallory Square and went to find him. A K-9 searched Decker's bicycle and police said they seized about 23 grams of marijuana from it.
Decker had stashed some of the weed in a poncho and the rest in an umbrella, according to the police report. Police found 15 resealable bags, each filled with about one gram of weed.
He was taken to the Stock Island Detention Center but was released on Saturday. No bond information was immediately available.
