When the cop pulled him over for DUI, he had a beer in his hand. Then he chugged it.

A Keys man with a history of driving drunk chugged a beer in front of a cop during yet another DUI arrest, police said.
Daryl Royal Riedel, 48, of Big Coppitt Key, was arrested for Thursday felony DUI, fleeing police and driving without a license. He was also cited for misdemeanor DUI and reckless driving.
A sheriff's deputy spotted Riedel driving a pickup truck at about 5:45 p.m. near mile marker 7 and knew he had a suspended license so he pulled him over. But when the deputy got out of his patrol car, Riedel took off in the truck, according to the arrest report.
Riedel, with sirens and lights flashing behind him, drove for about two miles before finally pulling over at 11 Cormorant Lane off Geiger Road.
Riedel, who has three prior convictions for DUI between 2003 and 2010 and a fourth case from 2017 pending, got out of his pickup with a beer in his hand, police said. He downed it and said he fled police because he was scared.
He wouldn't take a breath test and was taken to the Stock Island Detention Center. He remained there Friday at 10 a.m. without bond.
