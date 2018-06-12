Doctor and wildlife officer save a drowning child at Keys hotel

A 3-year-old boy found unresponsive at the bottom of a hotel pool in Marathon on Monday night was saved by an off-duty Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer and a doctor, who both revived the child with CPR.
Monroe County sheriff's deputies were called to the Hyatt Place hotel at 1996 Overseas Highway in Marathon around 7 p.m., said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the agency.
When they arrived, the doctor and FWC officer were already performing CPR on the child and the child began breathing. The child was flown by helicopter air ambulance to a Nicklaus Children's Hospital near South Miami for further treatment, Linhardt said.
Updated information on the child's condition was not immediately available.
It was not immediately clear if the officer and doctor were staying at the hotel.
