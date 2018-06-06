Man claimed self-defense when he shot three tourists in Key West. Judge thought otherwise.

Derek David sentencing Monroe County Circuit Judge Luis Garcia sentenced a man who shot into a busy Key West crowd in March 2016, wounding three tourists, to 18 years in prison Wednesday. The man claimed self defense under Florida's controversial 'Stand Your Ground' law. Monroe County State Attorney's Office. ×

