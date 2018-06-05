Tractor trailer tires hit couple's car, sending them to the hospital

A set of tires that rolled off a southbound tractor trailer truck struck the side of a passenger car traveling in the opposite direction on U.S. 1 Monday morning, sending a Marathon couple to the hospital.
Michael Irving Hughes, 62, was driving his 2010 Mack truck on the highway at 6:21 a.m. when Marcos De Matos, 60, passed him heading north at mile marker 37 in his 2010 Toyota Corolla. As the vehicles were next to each other, a set of tires from the truck's trailer separated from the semi, smacking into the Corolla, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.
Doralice De Matos, 59, who was riding in the Toyota's passenger seat, was flown to Ryder Trauma Center "as a precaution," according to the FHP report. Her husband was taken to Fisherman's Hospital in Marathon to be treated for minor injuries.
Both were listed as "stable" by the FHP when it released its report Tuesday.
FHP troopers cited Hughes with driving a vehicle in an unsafe condition.
The northbound lane was blocked as the crash was being cleared.
Comments