Coast Guard rushes Keys boater complaining of chest pains to shore

U.S. Coast Guard crews in Islamorada rushed a boater to shore who radioed for help complaining of chest pains Monday evening.
The 50-year-old man, who has not been named, was on his 20-foot boat in Tavernier Creek, between Plantation Key and Key Largo, when he called for help.
Coast Guard Station Islamorada sent two 33-foot patrol boats to his location. Crews from one boat took the man to shore to meet medics, and the other boat's crew stayed with the man's vessel waiting for a tow boat.
The man's condition was listed as stable Monday night, according to a Coast Guard press release.
