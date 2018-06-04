He left a popular Keys spot and crashed into a truck. He's now facing DUI charges.

A Tavernier man was arrested Sunday and charged with driving under the influence after troopers say he crashed his vehicle into a pickup truck on U.S. 1 after leaving an Islamorada restaurant.
Paul Michael Varney, 58, was making a left-hand turn onto the highway from Marker 88 restaurant around 10 p.m. Saturday and his 2016 Lexus LS 460 struck the front of a 2009 GMC Sierra, driven by Stacey Quenrud, 46, of Manistee, Michigan, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release.
The FHP did not have immediate details about Varney's reported level of intoxication. He was arrested and spent the night at Plantation Key jail.
Quenrud and her passenger were taken to Mariners Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Comments