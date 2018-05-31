A drunk man ordered a hot dog from a vendor. Then he pulled out a knife, cops say.

Key West police quickly solved the case of a hot dog robbery on Duval Street early Thursday.
Nicholas Hubbard, 26, of Jacksonville, drunkenly pulled a knife on a hot dog vendor in the 400 block of Duval at about 2:30 a.m. and cut the vendor on his right forearm, according to police.
Hubbard was receiving a hot dog when he pulled the knife, police said, making the crime an armed robbery and an aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Chris Sheridan, who sells hot dogs at the corner of Fleming and Duval streets, told police he was handing Hubbard a hot dog when Hubbard grabbed his hand, pulled out the knife from his pocket and cut him on the arm, leaving an 11-inch-long wound, according to the arrest report.
Sheridan followed Hubbard down Eaton Street until police arrived. Nothing in the report indicates any money or any other property was stolen. It isn't clear whether Hubbard made off with the wiener. Sheridan couldn't be immediately reached later Thursday.
Police tried to get Hubbard's version of events but that didn't happen.
"Hubbard had a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath and I was unable to have an intelligent conversation with him," wrote Officer Nicholas Dantu.
A witness gave an account of the incident that matched Sheridan's.
Hubbard also was arrested for felony battery on a law enforcement officer for allegedly spitting on a cop at the Stock Island Detention Center and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon for stashing the knife in his clothes.
