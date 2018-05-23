Cops say this man entered a motel, stripped naked and stole a 1963 car

A South Florida man got a ride from Florida City to Marathon where he wandered the hallways of a hotel, undressed in a room he found unlocked, left wearing only a towel and stole a car, police say.
Nicolas Duran, 21, was arrested and taken to Monroe County jail in Stock Island on grand theft auto, operating a vehicle on a suspended license, giving police a false identification and probation violation charges. His bond information was not immediately available.
According to Monroe Sheriff's Deputy Edward Swogger's arrest report, Duran was found sitting in the driver's seat of a 1963 Oldsmobile in the parking lot of the Courtyard Marriott. Deputies were looking for the car because it was last seen leaving the Hyatt Place hotel at 1996 Overseas Highway around 1:30 a.m., and witnesses said the driver was not wearing any clothes.
When deputies walked up to Duran and asked him what he was doing, he responded that he was just listening to music. Deputies asked him to get out of the car, and when he did, they noticed he was only wearing a towel. A check on the vehicle came back that it was stolen from the Faro Blanco Resort and Yacht Club at 2146 Overseas Highway.
Deputies cuffed Duran. He did not have identification and gave police several different spellings of his name, according to Swogger's report. He provided a phone number for a relative, which turned out to be Duran's father. He told deputies his son was supposed to go to Florida City for counseling as part of his probation in Miami-Dade for grand theft. .
Deputies asked the younger Duran how he ended up almost 70 miles south in Marathon, and he told them someone gave him a ride to the Kmart in the Middle Keys city. He ended up at the Hyatt Place hotel, where he walked the halls and found three rooms unlocked. He left his clothes in two rooms, and took a towel to wrap around himself.
He wandered the area and went to Faro Blanco, which is next to the Hyatt, where he drove off in the Oldsmobile, according to Swogger's report.
The owner of the Oldsmobile told police no one had permission to take the vehicle and she wished to press charges.
Since Duran did not have his clothes, and identification, it was not immediately known where he lives.
Comments