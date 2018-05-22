Two women missing off Florida Keys after reportedly jumping from a rowboat

Two women are missing off Marathon early Tuesday morning after they reportedly jumped from a rowboat in Boot Key Harbor and tried to swim to shore.
The operator of the small craft, Chris Hambrock, reported the women missing to the U.S. Coast Guard at 2:30 a.m., according to the Coast Guard.
He said he lost sight of them after they jumped in the water.
The Coast Guard deployed a patrol boat and a helicopter from Air Station Miami to search for the women, who have not been named. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is also involved with the search.
