She sold phony $100 bills to an undercover cop. Then she offered something else phony.

A Key Largo woman sold 15 phony $100 bills to an undercover detective last year, according to police.
Mauris Peralta, 25, when arrested told police she was sorry and she only did it because she was desperate for money.
Detectives said they saw a post on social media offering counterfeit $100 bills for $30 each. When they answered the ad on April 27, the reply said to text a phone number. A woman called telling the detective to meet her at the Key Largo Campground.
She sold 15 $100 bills for $200 at the nearby Hammock Apartments and was promptly arrested. Peralta said she would cooperate with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office rather than face a charge, and they accepted the offer.
But she never followed through, and was arrested May 16 and charged with one misdemeanor and one felony count of failure to appear, and one felony count of possession of 10 or more counterfeited bills.
Peralta on Thursday remained locked up at the Stock Island Detention Center on $168,000 bond.
