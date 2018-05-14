Islamorada woman is accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl in her care

An Islamorada woman has been arrested on a charge of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl she was supposed to be watching while the child's father went grocery shopping.
Sara Jane Kane, 32, was booked Sunday into county jail in Key West on a third-degree felony charge of lewd and lascivious behavior, molestation of a child between 12 and 16 years old. As of Monday, no bond had been set.
According to an arrest affidavit written by Detective Rosa DiGiovanni, the girl's father left her and another child in the care of Kane while he stepped out to go shopping Sunday afternoon. The children were outside "catching lizards," when Kane asked the girl to help her up the stairs, according to the arrest report.
The girl told DiGiovanni Kane started to fall down the steps, so she helped her into the house and to the guest bedroom where she was staying.
While in the room, Kane tried to pull her pants down. She then held the girl so she was unable to move and asked if she could perform sexual acts on her, the girl told DiGiovanni.
The girl was able to get free, and she ran downstairs and to a neighbor's house and called her father. She told DiGiovanni she was so frightened that she left her phone in the guest room with Kane.
The father came home to find Kane lying in the bedroom.
Kane denied to DiGovanni that she did "anything wrong and stated she could not account what transpired today," DiGiovanni wrote in her report.
