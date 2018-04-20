Donald Trump greeted with a chorus of boos in Key West

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has voted to extend, for another 20 years, special protection status for the Research Natural Area within Dry Tortugas National Park, home to an abundance of important fishery species.
Clients at the Monroe Association for ReMARCable Citizens practice dance routines on April 26, 2018, for an upcoming event to raise money for Dance Key West, an outreach program that offers dance lessons to communities under-served in the arts.
Video posted online by Clay Lockamy shows the Navy fighter jet crash near Boca Chica Field, Naval Air Station, Key West, Florida. A pilot and weapons system officer were onboard the jet and were both declared dead by the Navy.
A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused.
Ted Wilson, a captain with the Islamorada Fishing Guide, came across a five-foot Eastern diamondback rattlesnake swimming in the waters near the Florida Keys. The Eastern diamondback is the heaviest though not the longest venomous snake in the Ame
Coast Guard Cutter Thetis boat crew members rescue a sea turtle from entanglement in cocaine bales adrift in the Eastern Pacific, Nov. 19, 2017. The rescue was conducted during the cutter crew's 68-day law enforcement patrol.
Lori Jones and her boyfriend, Kim Kenney, pose for a picture outside their tent at Castaways RV Park, at Father Tony Way & Avenue C in Big Pine Key on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. Lori and Kim have been living in a tent next to their trailer that was des
On Thursday, September 28, manatee Rebellion was released back to its natural waters, in the same area where he was rescued, after successfully undergoing rehabilitation at Miami Seaquarium. On April 13, 2017, a male manatee was rescued from Butt
Joann and Joe Ferrero return to their home in Summerland Key on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, the first day residents were allowed back in following Hurricane Irma. Their home, a trailer that had survived for 65 years, was completely destroyed by the st
Danielle VanHoven arrives at her father's devastated home in Big Pine Key on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. Residents were allowed to return to their homes today a week after Hurricane Irma struck the Florida Keys.
Nelson Duarte, a 54-year-old Argentine cook who has been living in this country for 16 years, was on his way to work when Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy David Lariz stopped him on Truman Avenue for blocking an intersection at a light change.