Donald Trump greeted with a chorus of boos in Key West

President Donald Trump's motorcade was greeted with a chorus of boos and profanity at it made its way through Key West, Florida on Thursday, April 19, 2018.
Colleen B. Hough Pierre Taylor
What happens in a rape kit exam?

Florida Keys

What happens in a rape kit exam?

A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused.

Rattlesnake swims in Florida Keys

Florida Keys

Rattlesnake swims in Florida Keys

Ted Wilson, a captain with the Islamorada Fishing Guide, came across a five-foot Eastern diamondback rattlesnake swimming in the waters near the Florida Keys. The Eastern diamondback is the heaviest though not the longest venomous snake in the Ame