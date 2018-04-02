Crash on U.S. 1 in the Lower Keys leaves woman in critical condition

A 60-year-old Lower Keys woman was airlifted to Miami in critical condition after a Friday night crash on U.S. 1 at mile marker 26, police said.
Gwendolyn Luvenia Carter, of Big Pine Key, was headed south in a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup at 11:28 p.m. when she slammed into a 2015 Dodge Ram truck that also was traveling south, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Carter “failed to slow down in time,” and the front of her pickup struck the rear of the other Dodge Ram, according to the crash report. Carter ran off the roadway to the left side and collided with a concrete traffic barrier on the shoulder of the northbound lane.
Her truck came to a final stop facing south in between the northbound shoulder and the northbound travel lane.
Never miss a local story.
Carter, who suffered serious injuries, was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami and was in critical condition Saturday, FHP said.
The crash report said that careless driving charges are pending.
The driver of the 2015 Dodge was Ralph Charles Seamons, 78, of Ontario, Canada. He didn’t require medical assistance, the report stated.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments