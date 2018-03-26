One attack involved a sledgehammer handle, the other a rock through a car window

Two men were arrested over the weekend in the Florida Keys for attacking people with some old-school weapons.
A 44-year-old Marathon man was arrested Saturday night after police said he attacked a man using the handle on a sledgehammer.
Ramon Cruz-Vazquez was arrested for aggravated battery, causing injury.
The Sheriff’s Office was called to the Trailerama trailer park on 15th Street at 7 p.m. where a deputy found the victim bleeding from the forehead.
The victim told the deputy that he was trying to get Cruz-Vazquez to tell him who robbed him in a previous incident about two months ago. He said Cruz-Vasquez became upset and retrieved a three-foot-long broken sledgehammer handle. Cruz-Vazquez began punching and hitting the victim with the handle.
The victim was taken to Fishermen’s Hospital and then flown to Miami with head injuries.
A child’s birthday party was being held directly across the street from the beating and a woman in attendance witnessed the incident.
Cruz-Vazquez was found on the trailer park property where he was arrested.
In a second incident on Saturday night, a 41-year-old man was arrested on Cudjoe Key after police said he threw a rock at an SUV during a road rage incident, smashing a window on the SUV.
Daniel Liska was arrested for criminal mischief and shooting into or throwing deadly missiles into dwellings, public or private buildings, occupied or not occupied, vessels, aircraft, buses, railroad cars, streetcars or other vehicles.
Shortly after 9 p.m., near mile marker 20 on U.S. 1, a Hyundai SUV tried to pass a 1994 Plymouth Voyager when the driver of the Voyager, Liska, began maneuvering the van to prevent them from passing, police said.
Liska allegedly threw a rock at the SUV, breaking the rear passenger door window and causing minor cuts and scratches to one of the three people inside.
Police said he admitted throwing the rock, one of a collection of shells and stones assembled on the dashboard of his van, but said the SUV driver was tailgating him, flashing his lights and honking the horn.
Witnesses in another vehicle gave a similar account of what happened.
Liska was later stopped on U.S. 1 and arrested.
