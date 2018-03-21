Love bites — and they were arrested for using their teeth, cops say

Sometimes, teeth become a weapon.
In two separate cases over the past few days in the Lower Keys, two people were arrested after police said they tried to take a bite out of a significant other during an argument. In both cases, alcohol was involved.
Sunday, Edwin K. Carpenter, 28, of Big Coppitt Key was arrested for misdemeanor battery after his girlfriend asked a passerby to call police to report that her “baby dad bit her face,” according to the report by the Monroe County Sherrif’s Office.
The couple has been together for five years, lives together and has two children, the report says.
Deputies arrived at mile marker 12.5 to find the woman bleeding from both sides of her nose and from behind her ear and reluctant to tell them what happened. Her boyfriend had taken off with her car, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
When asked about her injuries, she did not respond, police said.
Carpenter was soon found by police and said the pair were in a car and began arguing over her driving after drinking in Key West. They switched seats but continued arguing. Carpenter said they were just grabbing and pushing each other and denied ever hurting the woman, saying he didn’t know how she was injured, police said.
In Key West, Nadia Fortuna, 40, of Hallandale Beach, was arrested early Monday on Eaton Street on misdemeanor battery for allegedly sinking her teeth into her husband’s left forearm during an argument he said began when she became jealous over him looking at other women.
Fortuna was intoxicated and at first couldn’t make a clear statement, police said. She admitted she “bit him out of anger” during an argument over him using money to rent a car, reports state.
