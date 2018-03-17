Drunk tourist led cops on a slow-moving chase over the Seven Mile Bridge

Taking cops on a slow-moving chase, part of it just on two tire rims, while drunk never ends well.
But that’s what police say Heather Collins did Thursday night in the Middle Keys, and she landed in the Keys stockade for it. Collins, 38, of Bound Brook, N.J., is charged with driving under the influence and DUI-property damage for the Seven Mile Bridge chase.
Collins, who was driving a white 2016 five-door Chevy, was arrested around 11 p.m. at mile marker 43 in the northbound lane of the bridge after leading Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies on the short chase, which involved a U-turn at mile marker 39 bayside, just off the bridge.
Collins’ car began emitting sparks after she turned around and headed north back onto the bridge before stopping, nearly hitting Deputy Corbin Hradecky’s patrol car and striking concrete barriers on the bridge, said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Both driver’s side tires of Collins’ car were gone and the rims were exposed. The bumper was torn off its mounts, Linhardt said, adding the car also had several large dents and scratches.
“Hradecky noted a strong odor of alcohol and vomit on the floorboard of the driver’s side of vehicle,” Linhardt said. Collins was the only occupant.
“She left the car in reverse before exiting and had to be reminded to place it in park,” he said. “She then nearly fell over while getting out. When told she was driving partially on rims, she commented, ‘Oh, wow,’ when shown the evidence.”
Collins was taken to the Stock Island jail, where she remained Friday without bond.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
