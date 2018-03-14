He threatened to punt his ex-wife’s cat like a football, cops say. He’s back in jail.

A Merritt Island man is back in jail for allegedly threatening his ex-wife, booked Monday in the Florida Keys for violating a no-contact order and resisting arrest.
Thomas Grant, 33, was arrested on his boat in the Boot Key Harbor City Marina Monday night after Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called by Mary Bertling.
According to the arrest report by Deputy Edward Swogger, Grant sent Bertling text messages that he was going to kill her cat and that he had “punted the cat like a football” from the boat he lives on. Grant reportedly violated a no-contact order put in place in July 2017 by texting Bertling approximately 100 times throughout Monday.
According to the report, Grant was found on his boat, Sea Dreamer, and reportedly resisted arrest, for which he was handed a misdemeanor charge. His other charge was a misdemeanor for violating the no-contact order. He was taken to the Stock Island jail, where he remained Tuesday without bond.
The cat was found inside a small shelving unit at the rear of the vessel, Swogger wrote. He did not mention the condition of the cat in the report.
Grant’s been arrested five times in the last year, including Monday’s incident, for domestic violence.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
