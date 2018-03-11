This is Hawks Cay Resort on Duck Key. The resort suffered extensive damage from Hurricane Irma and will have a ‘soft’ opening next week.
Florida Keys

This Keys resort was hit hard by the hurricane. Now it’s getting down to business

By Katie Atkins

katkins@keynoter.com

March 11, 2018 08:44 AM

It’s unknown how many people left the Florida Keys after Hurricane Irma robbed thousands of their homes and jobs in September, but a major Middle Keys employer is hiring workers back.

A month after Irma roared through the islands in September, the majority of workers at Hawks Cay Resort on Duck Key lost their jobs.

More than 200 employees who worked at the resort, mile marker 61 oceanside, were let go following the storm which destroyed parts of the 60-acre resort.

Since then, it’s undergone renovations and is in the process of hiring 150 employees back, according to Holly Zawyer. She does public relations work for Hawks Cay.

The resort will have a soft opening on March 16.

“The partial opening includes approximately 100 villas, Coral Cay kids activities center, the Sunset Pool, as well as Angler & Ale,” Zawyer said.

The restaurant Angler & Ale opened in May 2016 and has been closed since the storm.

“It’ll now be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner,” Zawyer said.

The resort, with a private beach, three pools, three restaurants and a marine center where guests can swim with dolphins, will not fully reopen until this summer. Reservations to swim with dolphins can be made on the resort’s website.

According to craigslist ads, there are open full-time positions at the Calm Waters Spa for a cosmetologist, spa therapist, guest services agent and spa supervisor. The engineering department is looking for a full-time repair and maintenance engineer. There are also open bartender, hosting, server, and cook positions for Angler & Ale and Coral Grill.

A week after Hurricane Irma devastated Big Pine Key near Marathon, Florida residents return and start to rebuild their homes on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Matias J. Ocner & Pedro PortalThe Miami Herald

Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219

