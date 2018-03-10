They fought over a girl at CVS. One ended up with a bleeding brain, the other in jail

An 18-year-old Key Largo man was arrested late Friday after beating up another teen last month to the point of causing his brain to bleed.

Camren Lee Carter was booked into the Monroe County Detention Center on Plantation Key after he turned himself in. Carter was charged with aggravated battery causing bodily injury.

According to the Monroe County’s Sheriff’s Office, the 19-year-old victim, who has not been identified, told detectives he and Carter got into a fight on Feb. 8 during an argument over a girl at a nearby CVS Pharmacy.

“Punches were exchanged and at one point Carter grabbed the victim around the middle of his waist similar to a bear hug, lifted him off his feet and slammed him to the pavement,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement Saturday. “The victim struck the back of his head and shoulders as he landed on the concrete parking lot. Carter also choked the victim.”

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The victim went home with symptoms that later resembled the flu, but a few days later he was taken to Mariners Hospital. He was then flown to Miami with a severe head injury and brain bleed.

According to a police report, the victim’s mother told cops her son began to act strangely, was not eating and began to projectile vomit. Thinking it was the flu, she told him to stay home from school.

However, she soon noticed bruising on her son’s eyes, so she took him to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier. Medical staff conducted several tests and determined he suffered a severe head injury and “brain bleed,” and doctors had him flown by helicopter to Kendall Regional Hospital in Miami.

“Detectives were not able to speak to the victim for weeks due to his injuries. It was unclear what transpired until detectives were able to speak to him,” the sheriff’s office wrote in an email.