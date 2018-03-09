Feds bust Florida Keys man on child porn charges

Federal agents arrested a Big Coppitt Key man on child porn possession and distribution charges this week after they said they found at least 26 videos and images on his computer and external hard drive, including one that involved a child and a dog.
Agents with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations monitored a peer-to-peer file sharing program called BitTorrent in early January trying to identify people sharing child pornography.
A Comcast IP address registered to Bruce Gossage’s Luna Lane home was shown to be sharing and downloading pornographic images and videos of children, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Key West on Friday.
Four videos agents downloaded from Gossage’s account included the bestiality film and three others that showed children engaged in sexual acts with other children and adults.
Agents executed a search warrant on Gossage’s home Wednesday. He was inside, and his computer and an external hard drive were on the dining room table. According to the complaint, agents found 22 child porn videos and images on the hard drive.
Special Agent Joshua Severson wrote in his report that Gossage, 60, is a registered sex offender with a 2002 conviction for “lewd and lascivious exhibition” to a minor and voyeurism.
According to Broward County court records, Gossage pleaded no contest to the charges in November 2002.
Adjudication was withheld, and Broward Circuit Judge Robert Fogan sentenced Gossage to four years of probation, along with having to register as a sexual offender and not having contact with the victim, who was between the age of 12 and 16 at the time, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s sexual offender website and court records.
